Posted 7:36 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 77,313 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also said Thursday that it had seen 6,113 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County had seen 3,632 cases and 322 virus deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported Thursday that the county has seen 315 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 476,439 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

