Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:26 p.m.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed that the county has not seen any more COVID-19 deaths since last night. To date, 278 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19.

Posted 11:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 66,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is 866 more than yesterday's total.

The state also reported 4,984 virus-related deaths, which is up 115 deaths from yesterday.

Lancaster county has 2,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is 46 more than yesterday's count. The state has also reported that the county has seen 272 deaths, which is just six short of county coroner Dr. Diamantoni's count of 278. This brings the death-per-capita rate up to 50 deaths per 100,000 residents.

To date, 312,743 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:17 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 4,869 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,690 cases of COVID-19, 91 more cases than Wednesday's total, according to the Pa. Department of Health. To date, 12,916 county residents have tested negative for the virus.

The Pa. Health Department reports that Lancaster County has seen 269 deaths, which is nine short of county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's count of 278. The new virus-related deaths put Lancaster County at a death-per-capita rate of 49.5 per 100,000 residents.

To date, 303,514 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Farmers can give their surplus to food banks. The state has given food banks money for transportation and housing the new foods.

- Where exactly did the state's highly criticized reopening metric come from? Mainly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

