Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf getting his temperature checked before his visit to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. As the commonwealth continues its measured, phased reopening and COVID-19 case counts continue to decline, Governor Tom Wolf visited Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center today to thank staff and learn more about how the facility is handling the pandemic and preparing for a possible resurgence in the fall. Harrisburg, PA – June 24, 2020 https://pacast.com/m?p=18093

Pennsylvania now has 99,478 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,992 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,988 positive cases of COVID-19. The death count has not been updated as of the time of this article posting.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni's office says that the county has seen 371 total deaths.

To date, 899,912 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

