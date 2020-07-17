Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 11:26 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 99,478 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,992 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,988 positive cases of COVID-19. The death count has not been updated as of the time of this article posting.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni's office says that the county has seen 371 total deaths.

To date, 899,912 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

