Posted 1:44 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 93,876 total cases of COVID-19, up over 1,000 from yesterday's total, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,880 total deaths from the virus.

Lancaster County has seen 4,783 total cases and 382 total deaths, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

To date, 804,764 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:20 a.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania is up to 92,867 total cases of COVID-19 to data, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,848 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 4,711 total cases and 377 deaths as of noon Wednesday, according to the department.

The county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 361 total deaths from the virus to date.

To date, 787,156 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

