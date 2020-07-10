Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania is up to 92,867 total cases of COVID-19 to data, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,848 total deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/9/20 at 12:00 am):• 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 92,867 total cases statewide • 6,848 deaths statewide• 787,156 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 9, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 4,711 total cases and 377 deaths as of noon Wednesday, according to the department.

The county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 361 total deaths from the virus to date.

To date, 787,156 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

