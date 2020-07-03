Gov. Tom Wolf mask temperature

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf getting his temperature checked before his visit to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. As the commonwealth continues its measured, phased reopening and COVID-19 case counts continue to decline, Governor Tom Wolf visited Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center today to thank staff and learn more about how the facility is handling the pandemic and preparing for a possible resurgence in the fall. Harrisburg, PA – June 24, 2020 https://pacast.com/m?p=18093

 Commonwealth Media Services | PACast

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 8:12 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 88,074 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported 6,612 total deaths as of Thursday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 4,504 cases and 365 virus-related deaths to date, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 350 total deaths to date, up three from yesterday's count.

To date, 702,199 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags