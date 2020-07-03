Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 88,074 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported 6,612 total deaths as of Thursday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 4,504 cases and 365 virus-related deaths to date, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 350 total deaths to date, up three from yesterday's count.

To date, 702,199 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

