Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 12:48 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 84,370 virus cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,579 deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 4,280 cases and 354 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's department of health.

To date, 634,711 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:47 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 83,770 COVID-19 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported seeing 6,557 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 4,212 positive cases and 354 deaths to date, according to the state's department of health.

Lancaster's county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 338 virus-related deaths.

To date, 621,031 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

