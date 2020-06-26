Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:47 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 83,770 COVID-19 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported seeing 6,557 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 4,212 positive cases and 354 deaths to date, according to the state's department of health.

Lancaster's county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 338 virus-related deaths.

To date, 621,031 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

