Posted 12:01 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that there are now 8,420 residents in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, up from Thursday's count of 7,016.

Of those 8,420 residents, 102 have died.

Lancaster County now has 232 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5 deaths related to COVID-19. There are 29 more positive cases and one more death than yesterday's count.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

To date 53,695 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:54 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 7,016 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 203 are Lancaster County residents. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

As of Thursday at midnight, Pennsylvania has reported 90 deaths across the state due to coronavirus-related complications. Lancaster County residents make up 4 of those deaths.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

To date 47,698 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The peak of coronavirus in Lancaster may not be until late spring, officials at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital say. Models show that things could be bad for the county by mid-May to mid-June.

- Chantelle Delaney, who had been delivering food to healthcare workers at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, was told not continue food donations. Here's why.

- The Mennonite confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Twelve of the 15 confirmed cases are residents, and 3 are staff members.

- Staff members from LNP | LancasterOnline's feature's department recounted their experiences so far with the coronavirus isolation.

- We want to know: how are you celebrating Holy Week this year?

