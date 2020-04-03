Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Pennsylvania now has 7,016 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 203 are Lancaster County residents. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

As of Thursday at midnight, Pennsylvania has reported 90 deaths across the state due to coronavirus-related complications. Lancaster County residents make up 4 of those deaths.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

To date 47,698 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The peak of coronavirus in Lancaster may not be until late spring, officials at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital say. Models show that things could be bad for the county by mid-May to mid-June.

- Chantelle Delaney, who had been delivering food to healthcare workers at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, was told not continue food donations. Here's why.

- The Mennonite confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Twelve of the 15 confirmed cases are residents, and 3 are staff members.

- Staff members from LNP | LancasterOnline's feature's department recounted their experiences so far with the coronavirus isolation.

- We want to know: how are you celebrating Holy Week this year?

