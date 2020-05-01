Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:08 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni just confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has seen 183 deaths related to COVID-19.

Ten of the county residents who died did so at nursing homes. One person died at Ephrata Community Hospital, according to Dr. Diamantoni.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 46,971 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,354 related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County is up to 1,820 positive cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths reported by the state department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed yesterday that there were actually 173 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

To date, 180,477 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:01 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,292 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 1,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/30/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 45,763 total cases statewide • 2,292 deaths statewide• 175,602 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 30, 2020

The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has 104 deaths related to COVID-19. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that Lancaster County has actually seen 173 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 175,602 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Construction can resume in Pa. today, but will still be complicated by COVID-19. Work on state roads can also continue today.

- Pa. NAACP hosts virtual town hall with top officials to discuss COVID-19 impact on communities of color.

- Local municipalities are resisting furloughing their employees, but are facing revenue gaps because of COVID-19. Columbia Borough, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster Township, Manor Township and West Lampeter officials all say they kept employees on their payroll.

- Virtual First Friday continues for the second month tonight. Here's how you can celebrate.

- New senior apartments are expected to open on time, despite construction delays.

- Lancaster County has hit the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, at 20.8%.

- School officials are rejecting legislation that would force school boards into freezing property taxes.

- Pa. College of Art & Design is the latest college to announce it would be hosting its graduation virtually Friday, and in-person in the fall.

