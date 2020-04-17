Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 11:48 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 29,441 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also confirmed that 756 Pa. residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

In Lancaster County, there are 1,030 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. An additional 5,217 people in Lancaster County have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has seen 35 deaths as a result of COVID-19, but the Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the county has actually seen 85 deaths.

Dr. Diamantoni confirmed that number with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Friday afternoon.

So far, 117,932 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 10:10 a.m.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force public auction, which auctions off items that were seized and forfeited in local drug investigations, has been postponed.

The original date for the auction was set for May 16.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the tentative plan is to host the auction in the fall.

The district attorney's office also announced the postponement of the Crime Prevention Summit, which was originally scheduled for May 15.

Posted 7:01 a.m.

As of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has 27,735 residents that have tested for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In addition, the state has also reported 707 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Pa. Department of Health has reported that there are 970 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 33 COVID-19 deaths, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 81 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday night.

So far, 113,735 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- When will I have to wear a mask in Pa.? And what happens if I don't?

- Bus drivers union says that RRTA must do more to protect workers. The head of RRTA says that equipment is hard to find.

- An untested malaria drug might be used in area hospitals for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

- A Millersville student was studying in Germany when a pandemic hit, so she decided to stay.

- Pennsylvanians find themselves having to choose between loans and unemployment benefits.

- For those who are inside-bound, here are 12 activities to keep you and your kid entertained this weekend.

