Posted 1:08 p.m.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, Lancaster County's coroner, confirmed with a reporter from LNP | LancasterOnline that the county is up to 34 residents dead from COVID-19 complications.

Posted 11:48 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 19,979 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 416 total deaths from COVID-19.

Of those, Lancaster County makes up 648 of the total COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Department of Health reports that Lancaster County is up to 21 deaths, though the Lancaster County coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday afternoon that the county has 33 deaths.

So far, 93,040 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:02 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 18,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

There have been 338 deaths caused by complications with COVID-19, the health department reports.

Of the 18,228 cases, 596 are in Lancaster County.

Seventeen people are reported dead in Lancaster County from complications with COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday afternoon that the county has 33 deaths related to COVID-19.

So far, 87,374 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

