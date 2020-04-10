Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more new information.

Posted 7:02 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 18,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

There have been 338 deaths caused by complications with COVID-19, the health department reports.

Of the 18,228 cases, 596 are in Lancaster County.

Seventeen people are reported dead in Lancaster County from complications with COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday afternoon that the county has 33 deaths related to COVID-19.

So far, 87,374 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Students, parents and educators from Lancaster County react to school closures across the state.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county should be expected to see any number of deaths from COVID-19. He also talks about what it's like to be a coroner amid a pandemic.

- Police don't think that people who are fishing or going to parks are going to get cited, stating there's "great compliance."

- What happens now that graduation, grading and learning online are the new norm?

- A Lancaster County nonprofit is hoping to offer internet for several kids that may be without it.

What to read next