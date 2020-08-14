Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Pennsylvania now has 122,212 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,409 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 6,099 total cases and 418 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that Lancaster County saw its 400th death from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

To date, 1,288,873 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

