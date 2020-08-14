contact tracing answer the call logo covid-19 file

Contact tracing is essential to slowing #COVID19. If you're sick w/COVID-19, you may get a call from a contact tracer to check on your health, discuss who you've been in contact with + ask you to stay at home to self-isolate. Answer the call to slow the spread.

Pennsylvania now has 122,212 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,409 total deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 6,099 total cases and 418 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that Lancaster County saw its 400th death from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

To date, 1,288,873 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

