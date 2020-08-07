Editor's note: This story will be updated.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 116,521 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 7,282 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,756 total cases and 410 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 390 total deaths.

To date, 1,183,730 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

