Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this image on social media Aug. 4, 2020, with the message: "Contact tracing is essential to slowing #COVID19. If you're sick w/COVID-19, you may get a call from a contact tracer to check on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with + ask you to stay at home to self-isolate. Answer the call to slow the spread."

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 116,521 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 7,282 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,756 total cases and 410 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 390 total deaths.

To date, 1,183,730 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

