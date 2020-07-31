Editor's note: This story will be updated with the latest information.

Posted 7:20 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 111,078 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,176 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

Lancaster County had seen 5,488 total cases to date and 406 deaths to date, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has actually seen 382 total deaths in the county.

To date, 1,088,859 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

