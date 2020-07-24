Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 1:08 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 105,571 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state reported 7,101 total deaths from COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/24/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 105,571 total cases statewide • 7,101 deaths statewide• 999,377 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 24, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 5,228 total cases of COVID-19 and 400 deaths related to COVID-19.

To date, 999,377 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 104,358 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,079 total deaths from COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County had seen 5,190 total cases to date and 395 total deaths to date.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 379 total deaths, according to its interactive dashboard.

To date, 981,259 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next