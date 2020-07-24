Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 104,358 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,079 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 5,190 total cases to date and 395 total deaths to date.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 379 total deaths, according to its interactive dashboard.

To date, 981,259 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

