Voices of mask-wearers and opponents around the world

Notary Ilaria Virginia Infelisi poses with a surgical mask in her studio in Rome, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. "In my study, I'm very unpermissive. I ask everyone to wear it during the drafting of contracts even if there is a lot of space and everything is disinfected after each meeting. We ask it politely because I believe it is fundamentally a sign of courtesy and mutual respect".

 Riccardo De Luca

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 104,358 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,079 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 5,190 total cases to date and 395 total deaths to date.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 379 total deaths, according to its interactive dashboard.

To date, 981,259 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

