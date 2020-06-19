covid-19 philadelphia saved lives gov. tom wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf posted this on Facebook June 15, 2020, with this message: "One recent study shows that shutdown orders kept 60 million Americans from getting COVID-19. In just 60 days in Philadelphia, 7,138 lives were saved. We’ve made extreme sacrifices, and it has been worth it."

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 6:56 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 80,236 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; 76% of people with the virus have recovered.

The state reported yesterday that 6,361 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 3,867 positive cases and 341 deaths, according to the state department of health.

The county coroner's office says the county has actually seen 328 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 543,832 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

