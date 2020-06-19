Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 6:56 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 80,236 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; 76% of people with the virus have recovered.

The state reported yesterday that 6,361 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 3,867 positive cases and 341 deaths, according to the state department of health.

The county coroner's office says the county has actually seen 328 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 543,832 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

