Pennsylvania now has 54,238 cases of COVID-19 and 3,616 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 2,122 cases and 165 deaths, according to the state department of health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/8/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 54,238 total cases statewide • 3,616 deaths statewide• 216,321 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 8, 2020

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Thursday evening that the county has actually seen 217 deaths.

To date, 216,231 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 52,915 cases of COVID-19 and 3,416 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state department reports that Lancaster has 2,070 cases and 161 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday night that Lancaster County has seen 217 deaths.

So far, 209,873 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf will announce a second wave of counties that will progress from "red" to "yellow" Friday, he said during a news conference Thursday. As Wolf announces which counties will be included, the first wave of 24 counties will enter the "yellow" stage tomorrow, including: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren counties.

- Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order will extend to June 4 for the counties remaining in the red phase. At 12:01 a.m. Friday, 24 counties shifted to the yellow phase.

- Nursing homes have released data about which facilities in Lancaster County have seen deaths.

- Lancaster is moving closer to key criteria that will put it in the yellow phase.

