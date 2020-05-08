One month of COVID19

A man wearing a mask rides a bike down Queen Street, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Editor's note: This story will update throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home orders for restricted "red" counties until June 4. Do you agree with the decision?

You voted:

Posted 11:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 54,238 cases of COVID-19 and 3,616 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 2,122 cases and 165 deaths, according to the state department of health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Thursday evening that the county has actually seen 217 deaths.

To date, 216,231 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:26 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 52,915 cases of COVID-19 and 3,416 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state department reports that Lancaster has 2,070 cases and 161 deaths.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday night that Lancaster County has seen 217 deaths.

So far, 209,873 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf will announce a second wave of counties that will progress from "red" to "yellow" Friday, he said during a news conference Thursday. As Wolf announces which counties will be included, the first wave of 24 counties will enter the "yellow" stage tomorrow, including: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren counties.

Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order will extend to June 4 for the counties remaining in the red phase. At 12:01 a.m. Friday, 24 counties shifted to the yellow phase.

- Nursing homes have released data about which facilities in Lancaster County have seen deaths.

- Lancaster is moving closer to key criteria that will put it in the yellow phase. 

What to read next

Tags