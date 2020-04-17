Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

As of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has 27,735 residents that have tested for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In addition, the state has also reported 707 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Pa. Department of Health has reported that there are 970 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 33 COVID-19 deaths, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 81 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday night.

So far, 113,735 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- When will I have to wear a mask in Pa.? And what happens if I don't?

- Bus drivers union says that RRTA must do more to protect workers. The head of RRTA says that equipment is hard to find.

- An untested malaria drug might be used in area hospitals for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

- A Millersville student was studying in Germany when a pandemic hit, so she decided to stay.

- Pennsylvanians find themselves having to choose between loans and unemployment benefits.

- For those who are inside-bound, here are 12 activities to keep you and your kid entertained this weekend.

