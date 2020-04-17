Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
As of Friday morning, Pennsylvania has 27,735 residents that have tested for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In addition, the state has also reported 707 deaths related to COVID-19.
The Pa. Department of Health has reported that there are 970 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.
Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 33 COVID-19 deaths, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has seen 81 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday night.
So far, 113,735 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
What to know for today
