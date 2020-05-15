Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:48 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 59,636 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also confirmed 4,218 deaths related to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 2,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 183 deaths, according to the DOH.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/14/20 at 12:00 am):• 938 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 59,636 total cases statewide • 4,218 deaths statewide• 251,559 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 14, 2020

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday night that the county has actually seen 254 deaths.

So far, 251,559 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster County officials intend to move the county into Gov. Wolf's yellow phase, meaning that some businesses will start to reopen. The move to reopen is illegal by state orders, and businesses could stand to lose vital licenses and insurance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Ryan Martin, Sen. Scott Martin's younger brother, wrote a Facebook post during National Nurse's Week about how Sen. Martin wasn't taking enough action to support hospitals during the pandemic.

- The move to the yellow phase came out of frustration. County officials didn't feel like they were reaching Gov. Wolf.

- Construction, hospitality and finance industries hardest hit by COVID-19; figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board say these industries report losing the most jobs.

- County Republican officials responded to LNP | LancasterOnline's editorial board questions. Here's what they had to say.

What to read next