Posted 11:56 a.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni just confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county is up to 139 deaths related to COVID-19.

Posted 11:44 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 38,652 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported that 1,492 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,451 positive cases, which is 92 more cases than what was reported yesterday afternoon.

The county has also seen 74 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday night that the county has actually seen 134 deaths related to COVID-19.

To know more about why there is a discrepancy between the coroner's reports and the state's reports, read this story from reporter Hurubie Meko.

So far, 147,491 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:51 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, there are 37,053 cases of COVID-19 in Pa., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state is also up to 1,421 deaths.

Lancaster County has 1,359 positive cases of COVID-19, and 72 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Today there was a ⬇️ in probable cases, specifically probable deaths, which impacts total case count.These cases were previously reported as probable, but review determined that more info needed before attributing as #COVID19 related. This doesn't impact confirmed case count. pic.twitter.com/FwB4f05F7e — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 23, 2020

The local death count fell from 86 on Wednesday after the department stopped including "probable" cases in its tally.

So far, 142,061 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Antibody testing, which could have the capability to tell someone if they've had the coronvirus or not, is making its way to Lancaster County.

- Data from coroners and the Pennsylvania Department of Health do not match. It's becoming increasingly harder to tell how many people have died from COVID-19, and where.

- Have you changed your Mother's Day plans due to COVID-19? Let us know.

- Our opinion column from our editorial board talks about how it's a painful time for restaurants and their employees.

- The Department of Health will no longer add probable causes of death to the COVID-19 state death count. The state death count fell by 201 Thursday.

