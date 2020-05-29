Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Posted 1:20 p.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf will move 16 more counties into the "green phase" of reopening, his administration announced Friday afternoon.

The 16 western and central Pennsylvania counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, according to the Associated Press.

Posted 1:18 p.m.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has seen 292 deaths, which matches state data. For months, the death counts have been vastly different from coroner's data to state data.

The additional death that happened since last night occurred at a nursing home, Dr. Diamantoni said to a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Friday afternoon.

Posted 12:24 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 70,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To date, the state has also confirmed 5,464 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,105 cases, an uptick of 49 from yesterday's count.

The state department of health confirmed that there have been 292 virus-related deaths in Lancaster County. As of Thursday night, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has seen 291 deaths. LNP | LancasterOnline has not received a new death count as of Friday morning.

To date, 366,970 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:19 a.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 70,042 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 5,373 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,056 positive cases of COVID-19, just 25 more than Wednesday's total.

The state department of health also reports 286 virus-related deaths in Lancaster County. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says there are 291 virus deaths as of Thursday night.

To date, 357,804 have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

- Many Lancaster County residents are still waiting for their unemployment checks as the state becomes bogged down with an influx of requests.

- Day cares in the county have taken the brunt of stay-at-home orders with less revenue/clients and more regulations.

- Here's a complete guide for what you need to know when flying.

- Brothers-in-law in Lancaster County are responsible for making the ReOpenPA signs. Here's what the process and dynamic is like.

What to read next