Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 7:02 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department of health also confirmed Thursday that the state has seen 5,817 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,301 positive cases of COVID-19 and 315 virus deaths, according to the state's department of health.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said Thursday night that the county has actually seen 304 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 416,942 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

