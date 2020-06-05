Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.
Posted 7:02 a.m.
As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department of health also confirmed Thursday that the state has seen 5,817 virus-related deaths.
Lancaster County has seen 3,301 positive cases of COVID-19 and 315 virus deaths, according to the state's department of health.
County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said Thursday night that the county has actually seen 304 COVID-19 deaths.
To date, 416,942 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.