Posted 11:55 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 74,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also confirmed that 5,886 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 3,337 positive cases of the virus, just 36 more positives than yesterday's total. The state department of health also says the county has seen 317 virus deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/3/20 at 12:00 am):• 443 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 74,385 total cases statewide • 5,886 deaths statewide• 424,201 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 5, 2020

To date, 424,201 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:02 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department of health also confirmed Thursday that the state has seen 5,817 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,301 positive cases of COVID-19 and 315 virus deaths, according to the state's department of health.

County coroner Dr. Diamantoni said Thursday night that the county has actually seen 304 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 416,942 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

