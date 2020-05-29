Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 70,042 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 5,373 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,056 positive cases of COVID-19, just 25 more than Wednesday's total.

The state department of health also reports 286 virus-related deaths in Lancaster County. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says there are 291 virus deaths as of Thursday night.

To date, 357,804 have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

- Many Lancaster County residents are still waiting for their unemployment checks as the state becomes bogged down with an influx of requests.

- Day cares in the county have taken the brunt of stay-at-home orders with less revenue/clients and more regulations.

- Here's a complete guide for what you need to know when flying.

- Brothers-in-law in Lancaster County are responsible for making the ReOpenPA signs. Here's what the process and dynamic is like.

