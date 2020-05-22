Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:17 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 4,869 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,690 cases of COVID-19, 91 more cases than Wednesday's total, according to the Pa. Department of Health. To date, 12,916 county residents have tested negative for the virus.

The Pa. Health Department reports that Lancaster County has seen 269 deaths, which is nine short of county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's count of 278. The new virus-related deaths put Lancaster County at a death-per-capita rate of 49.5 per 100,000 residents.

To date, 303,514 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Farmers can give their surplus to food banks. The state has given food banks money for transportation and housing the new foods.

- Where exactly did the state's highly criticized reopening metric come from? Mainly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What to read next