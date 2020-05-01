Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has 45,763 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,292 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Lancaster County has 1,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has 104 deaths related to COVID-19. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that Lancaster County has actually seen 173 COVID-19 deaths.
To date, 175,602 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
What to know for today
- Construction can resume in Pa. today, but will still be complicated by COVID-19. Work on state roads can also continue today.
- Pa. NAACP hosts virtual town hall with top officials to discuss COVID-19 impact on communities of color.
- Local municipalities are resisting furloughing their employees, but are facing revenue gaps because of COVID-19. Columbia Borough, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster Township, Manor Township and West Lampeter officials all say they kept employees on their payroll.
- Virtual First Friday continues for the second month tonight. Here's how you can celebrate.
- New senior apartments are expected to open on time, despite construction delays.
- Lancaster County has hit the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, at 20.8%.
- School officials are rejecting legislation that would force school boards into freezing property taxes.
- Pa. College of Art & Design is the latest college to announce it would be hosting its graduation virtually Friday, and in-person in the fall.