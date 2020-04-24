Editor's note: This story will be updated. Check back in for the latest news.

As of Thursday morning, there are 37,053 cases of COVID-19 in Pa., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state is also up to 1,421 deaths.

Lancaster County has 1,359 positive cases of COVID-19, and 72 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Today there was a ⬇️ in probable cases, specifically probable deaths, which impacts total case count.These cases were previously reported as probable, but review determined that more info needed before attributing as #COVID19 related. This doesn't impact confirmed case count. pic.twitter.com/FwB4f05F7e — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 23, 2020

The local death count fell from 86 on Wednesday after the department stopped including "probable" cases in its tally.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Thursday night that the county has actually seen 134 deaths related to COVID-19.

To know more about why there is a discrepancy between the coroner's reports and the state's reports, read this story from reporter Hurubie Meko.

So far, 142,061 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

- Antibody testing, which could have the capability to tell someone if they've had the coronvirus or not, is making its way to Lancaster County.

- Data from coroners and the Pennsylvania Department of Health do not match. It's becoming increasingly harder to tell how many people have died from COVID-19, and where.

- Have you changed your Mother's Day plans due to COVID-19? Let us know.

- Our opinion column from our editorial board talks about how it's a painful time for restaurants and their employees.

- The Department of Health will no longer add probable causes of death to the COVID-19 state death count. The state death count fell by 201 Thursday.

