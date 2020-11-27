Pennsylvania has seen nearly 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A total of 15,785 new cases have been reported - 8,425 on Thursday, and 7,360 on Friday, according to data from the department of health. The department did not release new figures on Thanksgiving.

With those additional cases, the state's overall total of COVID-19 cases stands at 343,614.

Of the 15,785 cases reported, 871 were reported in Lancaster County. The county's total number of cases now stands at 15,890, up from Wednesday's total of 15,019.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 513 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 493 deaths.

To date, 2,786,075 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

