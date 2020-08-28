Wegmans shoppers

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 131,156 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,635 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County had seen 6,578 total cases and 429 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 404 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,471,765 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

