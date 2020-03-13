Editor's note: This story will update with the latest in Pennsylvania coronavirus news. Check back frequently to see if anything has changed.

Posted 12:33 p.m.

Five more cases of coronavirus have been reported, bringing the official state total to 33.

Two new cases each were reported in Delaware and Philadelphia counties. One more case is presumed positive in Monroe County.

The case in Monroe County has been confirmed as a pediatric case, according to Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state's Dept. of Health.

Pediatric is defined as someone who is under 18. The case is under investigation, and the Pa. Dept of Health is working with the school to investigate, said Levine.

Thirty-two of the 33 cases have known sources. One of the cases is currently under investigation; there is no word yet on if there is community spread, said Levine.

LNP's running case and testing tally and link to an interactive map is here.

Ephrata Hospital setting up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. @LancasterOnline @HStaufferLNP @EphHosp #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Wll25WvpRE — Chris Knight (@phojoknight) March 13, 2020

Posted 11:58 a.m.

Due to the growing concern surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, the 15th Annual Penryn Fire Co. and Limerock School Mud Sale scheduled for March 20 and March 21 has been canceled.

Posted 11:54 a.m.

Six additional cases have been reported, bringing the state total to 28.

All are in counties where cases were previously reported: Four in Montgomery County, bringing its total to 17, and two in Delaware County, bringing its total to three.

Posted 11:02 a.m.

WellSpan Health's coronavirus page offers an automated online feature called "Coronavirus Assessment Tool." If you are having concerns about COVID-19, it says, "use this tool to get suggested next steps based on the most recent guidance from the CDC."

Posted 10:40 a.m.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens has announced that it will be closing its visitor center due to the coronavirus threat.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a statement saying that the visitor center would be closed until the end of March. Recreational trails are still open for the time being, however.

Posted 10:23 a.m.

Capital BlueCross members are being offered free virtual medical visits March 13 through April 15, 2020, as part of the insurer's efforts to address COVID-19. However, those with coverage through an employer should check whether it's included. The service is also being offered at $59, which is a discount, to people who don't have Capital BlueCross insurance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here's more information on other online doctor visit options from Lancaster-area health systems & insurers.

Posted 8:57 a.m.

Several schools in southcentral Pennsylvania announced they would close for the day Friday.

The School District of Lancaster is the only Lancaster County school to announce a closing. Southern York County School District, Wyomissing School District and the Wilson School District are all closed Friday out of precaution.

Posted 7:25 a.m.

As of Thursday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there were 20 presumed positive cases of coronavirus, as well as two confirmed cases, across Pennsylvania.

The coronavirus is not yet in Lancaster County, as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The School District of Lancaster canceled class for Friday for all schools, due to fear of a potential exposure at two of the schools.

At this time, we believe the exposure occurred at Wickersham Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. However, in an abundance of caution, we felt it best to close all schools as we wait for test results, isolate the incident, disinfect buildings and plan next steps. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) March 13, 2020

Thursday recap

- Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all mass gatherings with 250 people or more should be canceled due to the threat of a coronavirus outbreak.

- Wolf also announced a mass closure of non-essential retail spaces in Montgomery County, the county in Pa. hardest hit by coronavirus. All schools (from pre-K through college), community centers, gyms, entertainment venues and non-essential retail stores will be closed in the county.

I’m at @PEMAHQ with @PAHealthDept to announce that we now have 22 known coronavirus cases and 180 people under investigation in Pennsylvania. We also are announcing new guidance for all Pennsylvanians and specific guidance for individuals in Montgomery County. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fpHkB6XilX — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 12, 2020

- Lancaster County commissioners met Thursday to talk about what would happen if there was the threat of coronavirus in Lancaster. On issuing a disaster declaration, commissioner Josh Parsons said, "We certainly hope we don't have to do things as serious as that."

- Several sports events in Lancaster County were postponed or canceled, including the PIAA girls and boys basketball state championship tournaments.

- The North Museum canceled its public science fair, though kids were allowed to still present their projects to a small group of judges.

- Zenkaikon, an anime and game convention, was canceled.

Related articles