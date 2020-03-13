Editor's note: This story will update with the latest in Pennsylvania coronavirus news. Check back frequently to see if anything has changed.

Posted 8:57 a.m.

Several schools in southcentral Pennsylvania announced they would close for the day Friday.

The School District of Lancaster is the only Lancaster County school to announce a closing. Southern York County School District, Wyomissing School District and the Wilson School District are all closed Friday out of precaution.

Posted 7:25 a.m.

As of Thursday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there were 20 presumed positive cases of coronavirus, as well as two confirmed cases, across Pennsylvania.

The coronavirus is not yet in Lancaster County, as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The School District of Lancaster canceled class for Friday for all schools, due to fear of a potential exposure at two of the schools.

At this time, we believe the exposure occurred at Wickersham Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. However, in an abundance of caution, we felt it best to close all schools as we wait for test results, isolate the incident, disinfect buildings and plan next steps. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) March 13, 2020

Thursday recap

- Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all mass gatherings with 250 people or more should be canceled due to the threat of a coronavirus outbreak.

- Wolf also announced a mass closure of non-essential retail spaces in Montgomery County, the county in Pa. hardest hit by coronavirus. All schools (from pre-K through college), community centers, gyms, entertainment venues and non-essential retail stores will be closed in the county.

I’m at @PEMAHQ with @PAHealthDept to announce that we now have 22 known coronavirus cases and 180 people under investigation in Pennsylvania. We also are announcing new guidance for all Pennsylvanians and specific guidance for individuals in Montgomery County. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fpHkB6XilX — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 12, 2020

- Lancaster County commissioners met Thursday to talk about what would happen if there was the threat of coronavirus in Lancaster. On issuing a disaster declaration, commissioner Josh Parsons said, "We certainly hope we don't have to do things as serious as that."

- Several sports events in Lancaster County were postponed or canceled, including the PIAA girls and boys basketball state championship tournaments.

- The North Museum canceled its public science fair, though kids were allowed to still present their projects to a small group of judges.

- Zenkaikon, an anime and game convention, was canceled.

