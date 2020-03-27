Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest updates.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,687 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to recent numbers from the state's department of health.

Sixteen people have died in the state of coronavirus-related causes.

Lancaster County has 21 confirmed cases of the virus. There are no deaths reported in the county.

So far, there are 16,441 COVID-19 tests that have come back negative in Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of cases and deaths by county.

What to know for today

- Three separate retirement communities in Lancaster County have seen coronavirus cases: Pleasant View, Garden Spot Communities and Landis Homes.

- A man experiencing homeless is waiting for COVID-19 test results in a new quarantine center for the homeless in Lancaster city. The man was formerly a guest at the shelter at Water Street Mission, but has since been moved to a private room in an undisclosed location.

- More than half of Pa. residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are under age 50.

- Social distancing is causing a strain on houses of worship, though few restrictions are actually in place.

- Teachers are hosting parades to reconnect with students in Lancaster school districts.

- The United States has topped China as the country with the most cases of the coronavirus, making it now the epicenter of the pandemic.

