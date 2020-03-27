Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest updates.

Posted 12:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 2,218 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 3/27/20 at 12:00 am):• 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 2,218 total cases statewide • 22 total deaths statewide County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 27, 2020

Twenty-two deaths have been reported in the state due to complications with the virus.

Lancaster County now has 33 reported cases of the coronavirus. There have not been any deaths in the county.

In the state, 21,016 tests have come back negative, according to the Pa. Health Department.

Here is a list of cases and deaths by county.

Posted 11:58 a.m.

A press conference will be held with Pa. Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine at 2 p.m.

The conference will be streamed on Facebook, as well as on the Governor's livestream page on his website.

Posted 11:10 a.m.

For those looking for a meal, we published a list of free grab-and-go lunches that are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner somewhere in Lancaster County.

Posted 6:47 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 1,687 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to recent numbers from the state's department of health.

Sixteen people have died in the state of coronavirus-related causes.

Lancaster County has 21 confirmed cases of the virus. There are no deaths reported in the county.

So far, there are 16,441 COVID-19 tests that have come back negative in Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of cases and deaths by county.

What to know for today

- Three separate retirement communities in Lancaster County have seen coronavirus cases: Pleasant View, Garden Spot Communities and Landis Homes.

- A man experiencing homeless is waiting for COVID-19 test results in a new quarantine center for the homeless in Lancaster city. The man was formerly a guest at the shelter at Water Street Mission, but has since been moved to a private room in an undisclosed location.

- More than half of Pa. residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are under age 50.

- Social distancing is causing a strain on houses of worship, though few restrictions are actually in place.

- Teachers are hosting parades to reconnect with students in Lancaster school districts.

- The United States has topped China as the country with the most cases of the coronavirus, making it now the epicenter of the pandemic.

