Posted 8:44 a.m.

Because the forecast includes high winds, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's swab tents at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will close at noon Friday, March 20, and reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 21, the system said.

The tents are only for people who have completed a screening and have a doctor's order for a COVID-19 test.

Posted 6:46 a.m.

The state health department released the new case count for Pennsylvania. There are 185 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including two in Lancaster County.

The case count goes as follows:

Adams: 1

Allegheny: 16

Beaver: 2 ​

​Berks: ​1

Bucks: 12

Chester: 10

Cumberland: 11

Delaware: 14 ​

​Lackawanna: 2

​Lancaster: 2

​Lebanon: 1

Lehigh: 1 ​

Luzerne: 1 ​

Monroe: 15

Montgomery: 47

Northampton: 5

Philadelphia: 33

Pike: 3

Washington: 3

Wayne: 1

​Westmoreland: 2

​York: 2

What to know for today

- Yesterday, Gov. Wolf ordered all businesses that are not life sustaining to close temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania. Here's what constitutes a life-sustaining business

- Lancaster County could be short on hospital beds, depending how many patients the coronavirus brings

- PSSAs are canceled for this year

- During times of isolation and loneliness, many people are finding solace in the outdoors in Lancaster County

