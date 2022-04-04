Spring showers and seasonable temperatures are in store for Lancaster County this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

This week should see spotty, wet weather, with chances of showers at some point almost every day, but “it doesn’t look like anything too out of the ordinary for early April,” said meteorologist Craig Evanego.

“It doesn’t look like any one day is going to be a washout,” he said, “but it’s kind of an unsettled week.”

High temperatures throughout the week will generally hover in the mid- to high-50s, dropping into the 40s at night.

Today will be the best chance for a totally dry day this week, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds in the early afternoon. Temperatures today will reach as high as the mid-50s, just a few degrees below the seasonable norms, Evanego said.

Tomorrow may see the steadiest rain of the week fall overnight, but will otherwise see spotty showers throughout the day beginning in the afternoon as clouds thicken. The day should begin partly sunny, with high temperatures in the high-50s.

The rain should taper off Wednesday morning, but more showers are expected later in the day as temperatures reach a high near 60 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week. Thursday will be similarly showery, with temperatures reaching the upper-50s.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly sunny, but with a slight chance of showers each day and temperatures in the upper- and mid-50s, respectively. Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with overnight temperatures that day dropping as low as the high-30s.