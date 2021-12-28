Freezing fog is possible in the Susquehanna Valley Tuesday morning, according to a special weather announcement by the National Weather Service in State College.

Patches of fog and freezing fog is most likely before 9 a.m.

Temperatures in the low- to mid-30s are responsible for the freezing fog, NWS said. Freezing fog can cause black ice to form on roadways.

"Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination," NWS said in the statement.

The weather statement was issued for 27 counties in central Pennsylvania.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46, according to NWS. Temperatures are expected to rise incrementally throughout the week.