A freeze watch has been issued in Lancaster County and much of south-central Pennsylvania in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Freezing temperatures that may reach as low as 30 degrees could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, NWS said. Valley locations and sheltered areas will experience the coldest temperatures.

NWS urged people to take protective measures to prevent the damaging or killing of tender plants and vegetation, such as bringing potted plants inside.

The freeze watch remains in effect from late tonight through tomorrow morning.

The watch was also issued in Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.