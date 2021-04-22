A freeze watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning Thursday night and extending into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The watch has been issued for multiple counties in the central part of the state, including Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures are possible from Thursday night until Friday morning, NWS said in an advisory.

"Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," NWS said. It's advised to bring outdoor plants inside.

Thursday night is forecast to be the coldest day of the week, with temps dropping around 32, according to NWS.

Friday will be mostly clear and sunny, with temperatures climbing back into the low-60s.

The weekend is expected to stay around 60-65 degrees, though rain is also anticipated.

Showers will begin after 8 p.m. on Saturday, and continue until Sunday morning.