A freeze watch is issued for Lancaster County tonight through Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop back into the low-30s tonight.
The freeze watch begins at midnight and in in effect until 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.
Wind gusts around 11 to 21 mph are expected, with some gusts as high as 32 mph, NWS said.
Wednesday is expected to be a high near 59.
Temperatures will rise throughout the week, peaking with a high near 72 on Friday.