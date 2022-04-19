A freeze watch is issued for Lancaster County tonight through Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop back into the low-30s tonight.

The freeze watch begins at midnight and in in effect until 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.

Wind gusts around 11 to 21 mph are expected, with some gusts as high as 32 mph, NWS said.

Wednesday is expected to be a high near 59.

Temperatures will rise throughout the week, peaking with a high near 72 on Friday.