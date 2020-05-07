A freeze watch will take effect in Lancaster County late Friday night through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service reported.

NWS's Friday forecast includes sub-freezing temperatures close to 30 degrees.

Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties will also be included in the freeze watch.

Friday night will see rain showers and possibly even snow after midnight, and wind gusts of up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Potted plants should be brought inside to prevent damage, NWS said.

