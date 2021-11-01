A freeze watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning tomorrow night and extending through Wednesday morning.

The freeze watch, issued from overnight Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, is also issued for 19 other counties in central Pennsylvania, including York, Dauphin, Perry, Lebanon and Cumberland counties.

"Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible in some rural valleys," the National Weather Service in State College said in the advisory.

Mon- Nov 1, 2021 @645 AM EDT: A cold front will push southeast across Southern PA this morning, followed by the coldest air of the Fall season so far. The first coating of snow is possible across the Northwest Snowbelt late tonight or Tuesday night. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/Zv0ZJEwowa — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 1, 2021

"Valley locations and sheltered rural areas will experience the coldest temperatures," NWS said. "This cold will likely bring and end to the growing season."

A freeze watch is issued when "significant, widespread" freezing temperatures are possible within the next 24 to 36 hours, according to NWS.

Potted plants should be brought inside and protective measures should be taken for outdoor plants and vegetation.

Tuesday night's low in Lancaster County is expected to be around 33 degrees, but some places around the county could see colder temps. Wednesday night's low is expected to be around 32 degrees, according to NWS.

The eastern side of the state is forecast to get snow on Tuesday. In Lancaster County, the best chance of snow will be on Thursday night, according to NWS -- even then, no accumulation is expected.

Friday is also predicted at a 30% chance of snow and rain.