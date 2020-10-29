A freeze watch has been issued for Lancaster County with temperatures expected to drop into the high-20s beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The freeze watch is in effect from late Friday night until Saturday morning, though the chilly temperatures will hang around a little longer into the weekend.

Friday night's temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 29, NWS said.

NWS said the freezing temps could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 48, according to NWS, with temperatures peaking on Sunday, with a high of 59.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s on both Saturday night and Sunday night.

