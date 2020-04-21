file photo of frost on leaves (copy)

Frost, as seen in this file photo, could hit parts of Lancaster county Tuesday morning.

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Lancaster County, beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday, April 22. 

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are excepted, NWS said. 

The freeze warning will extend to 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Potted plants should be brought inside, if possible, to prevent the freezing temperatures from damaging or killing them. 