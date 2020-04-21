The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Lancaster County, beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are excepted, NWS said.

It is not hard to see the cold front crossing the Mid_Atlantic region this afternoon. Much chillier air is moving into PA from the Great Lakes, as can be seen on this 24-hour temperature change map. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/IeqEDWcOqn — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 21, 2020

The freeze warning will extend to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Potted plants should be brought inside, if possible, to prevent the freezing temperatures from damaging or killing them.