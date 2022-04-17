A freeze warning has been issued in Lancaster County and much of south-central Pennsylvania in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Freezing temperatures that may reach as low as 27 degrees can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, NWS said. Valley locations and sheltered areas will experience the coldest temperatures.

Larger urban areas could see lows only reaching 32 or 33 degrees, NWS said.

A few inches of heavy wet snow is also possible late tomorrow night across higher terrain, mainly near and to the northwest of the I-81 corridor. Valley floors will see little or no accumulation.

NWS urged people to take protective measures to prevent the damaging or killing of tender plants and vegetation, such as bringing potted plants inside.

The freeze warning remains in effect from late tonight through 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The warning was also issued in Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.