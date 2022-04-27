The National Weather Service in State College has issued a freeze warning in Lancaster County and other parts of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of frigid temperatures early tomorrow morning.

Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s are expected between about 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., NWS said in a weather message Wednesday.

Some urban centers and larger towns may not dip into freezing temperatures, but a majority of the region including Lancaster, Dauphin, York and Lebanon counties should freeze up for at least an hour during that period.

The frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents are urged to take protective measures to protect tender plants and vegetation that could be damaged or killed, such as by bringing potted plants inside.