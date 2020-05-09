A freeze warning has been issued for Lancaster County, with temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The freeze warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s tonight, NWS said, with winds reaching upward of 21 mph.

"Frost and freeze conditions can damage crops and other sensitive vegetation," NWS said, warning that valley locations and sheltered areas will see the coldest temps.

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Sunday, with a high of 63 and a low of 45.

